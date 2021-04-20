Where are you going?
Le Delizie di Aldo

29 Piazza Gamurrini
+39 0575 849383
Prime Porchetta Monte San Savino Italy

Tue - Sun 9am - 11pm

Prime Porchetta

Tuscany is clearly known for its Super Tuscan and Chianti reds, and its nearly-rare Chianina beef. But I am terribly partial to the pork products (think guanciale!) - and the porchetta at Le Delizie di Aldo is not to be missed. Covered in a crunchy, salty, crackly skin, this rolled-and-roasted pork nearly falls apart on your plate. Sit downstairs in the old stone basement, and enjoy stories of the Tuscan country side with the owners over sweet glasses of the after-dinner vin santo that they so often generously pour.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

