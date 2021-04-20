Le Clos Margot guesthouse/Doyard Champagne House 51130 Vertus, France

Le Clos Margot guesthouse/Doyard Champagne House I cannot imagine a better hotel and room for a romantic (and naughty) weekend for two.



It was our first outing alone since we had children, eight years ago, so I wanted something cheeky but elegant. This hotel fulfilled my wishes at a very reasonable price.



The hotel is rated as "superb" on other websites and I can see why. It is clean, rooms are spacious, the included breakfast is delicious, fresh and local and upon arrival, guests are offered complimentary champagne from the Doyard Champagne House.



If you wish to rent this particular room, ask for "La Libertine" - the perfect title (The Sensualist) for it, in my mind. Large in size, the room is very comfortable. The towels are large, thick and fluffy and they even include two fluffy, oversized bathrobes.



What is wonderful about this hotel is that in the lobby you can purchase the champagne of the house and then serve it chilled in the room.



We had a wonderful time here and all was exactly the way it was suppose to be so I highly recommend it.



The village of Vertus is small and quaint, with a champagne house at every corner, and surrounded by vineyards, as far as the eye can see. It's the ideal place to stay if you wish for a romantic getaway.

