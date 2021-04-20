Where are you going?
Le Carreau du Temple

2 Rue Perrée, 75003 Paris, France
| +33 1 83 81 93 30
Mon - Fri 10am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 7pm

The Carreau du Temple is a one-time market built in 1863 that was saved from becoming a parking garage by locals and revived as a cultural center, playing host to food events, fashion shows, workshops, craft markets and fitness classes. (Look out for Gym Suédoise, a low-impact workout that’s converted Parisians to exercise.) Each autumn, you can count on the Street Food Temple street food festival to take over the entire space, commanding a crowd for a broad sampling of the city’s best names in casual, gourmet bites.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

