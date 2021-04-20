Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Carré Lounge

Le Carré d'Or, Gustavia 97133, St Barthélemy
Website
| +590 590 27 66 15
Cut Corners to Le Carré Lounge Gustavia Saint Barthélemy

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 1pm, 4pm - 7:30pm

Cut Corners to Le Carré Lounge

Le Carré Lounge sits at the heart of the Carré d’Or boutiques in Gustavia, and can put the perfect exclamation point on a day spent beaching, shopping, and brunching (the order is up to you).

Le Carré's Raw Bar is exquisite - think ceviche, tartare, oysters, and more - while the menu features fine French fare flecked with Caribbean tradition.

Stop by for a pint of ice cream while you're out and about window shopping, or chill out with a cocktail until the sun goes down.




By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points