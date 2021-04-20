Le Carré Lounge
Le Carré d'Or, Gustavia 97133, St Barthélemy
| +590 590 27 66 15
Photo courtesy of Gérald Tessier and Franck Mathevet, Le Carré Lounge/lecarre-stbarth.com/
More info
Mon - Sat 10am - 1pm, 4pm - 7:30pm
Cut Corners to Le Carré LoungeLe Carré Lounge sits at the heart of the Carré d’Or boutiques in Gustavia, and can put the perfect exclamation point on a day spent beaching, shopping, and brunching (the order is up to you).
Le Carré's Raw Bar is exquisite - think ceviche, tartare, oysters, and more - while the menu features fine French fare flecked with Caribbean tradition.
Stop by for a pint of ice cream while you're out and about window shopping, or chill out with a cocktail until the sun goes down.