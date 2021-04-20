Where are you going?
Le Caprice DC Café Bakery

3460 14th Street Northwest
Website
| +1 202-290-3109
Surprisingly Good Croissants and Little Nuggets of Happiness Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 7pm

A friend recently introduced me to Le Caprice, a small café that offers mainly pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cakes. “They have really good croissants,” he proclaimed. I had my doubts. We arrived just after a batch of pain au chocolat came out of the oven and I have to admit, they were indeed delicious! I don’t know when they stop baking the croissants. I’ve been there as late as 11am and a batch had just come out of the oven. Ask for the warm croissants….so worth it. If chocolate is not for you, go for the chausson aux pommes, which are just as scrumptious!

But what really gets me salivating each time I stray into Le Caprise is the glass case filled with all sorts of cookies that are baked in-house. I can never resist, so I get one of everything in a box to go. Most visits, I end up sitting with a cup of coffee and my laptop and munching on a few. They are really good—flavorful but not too sweet. My favorites are the little pistachio cookies and the coconut macaroons. If you go to Le Caprice, treat yourself to a freshly baked croissant and a box of cookies. Please leave some for me.

Metro stop: Columbia Heights

By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
