Chocolate with Chapulines
Inside the gourmet market Marché Dumas, you'll find all sorts of sweet treats, from Theurel & Thomas' macarons to some delicious, unusual artisanal chocolates sold at Le Caméléon. Made by a Belgian chocolatier and expat, the flavors of the bars sold here are undeniably–and deliciously–Mexican. For an unusual snack or souvenir for your favorite chocoholic, try the chocolate bar with chapulines,
Mexican grasshoppers. Toasted and often dusted with chile, they're a traditional treat; in Le Caméléon's chocolate bars, they are pleasingly crunchy. Other artisanal Mexican flavors include mole and flor de jamaica
, hibiscus flower.