Le Café des Chats 16 Rue Michel le Comte

Sip Some Tea, Pet a Cat, Read a Book Inspired by Chinese cat cafes, this tea house offers its guests the chance to eat and sip tea accompanied by cats. Ask to be seated downstairs and when you're not eating, stroll around and pet any of the felines (as long as they're awake) and browse books and magazines about cats under chandelier lighting.