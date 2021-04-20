Le Bouclier d’Or
Le Bouclier d’Or is superbly located in the center of Strasbourg’s historic district, La Petit France. Just steps from all the major sights, the renovated mansion offers an eclectic setting, rich with antiques but also with modern conveniences like air-conditioning (if spacious bathrooms are a must, this is the place to stay). Tucked away from the main roads, guests stay in one of 22 quiet rooms, each uniquely decorated—and some with views of the cathedral spires. Much appreciated after a long day of sightseeing, the on-site L’Écrin du Bien-Être Spa offers a range of massages and facials to help travelers relax and rejuvenate.