Le Bon Choix
1/251 Given Terrace, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
+61 7 3367 2776
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
A taste of Paris in BrisbaneFrancophiles rejoice! Le Bon Choix is a pastry lovers dream come true. Don't go paste the tarte aux pommes or the pain au chocolate. Luckily for me, they still serve Brisbane-style coffee, so you can enjoy your flat white or latte with your taste of France.
The jury is still out whether the staff are genuine Frenchies, or whether they've perfected the French accent for their "merci."