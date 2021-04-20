Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Bon Choix

1/251 Given Terrace, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
+61 7 3367 2776
A taste of Paris in Brisbane Paddington Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

A taste of Paris in Brisbane

Francophiles rejoice! Le Bon Choix is a pastry lovers dream come true. Don't go paste the tarte aux pommes or the pain au chocolate. Luckily for me, they still serve Brisbane-style coffee, so you can enjoy your flat white or latte with your taste of France.

The jury is still out whether the staff are genuine Frenchies, or whether they've perfected the French accent for their "merci."
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points