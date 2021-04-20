Where are you going?
Le Bistrot du Praz

Rue de la Chapelle, 73120 Courchevel, France
| +33 4 79 08 41 33
Le Bistrot du Praz France

Sun - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 7pm - 10pm

Le Bistrot du Praz

The haute dining experience is nothing new in Courchevel, but Bistrot du Praz brings authenticity and good value to the area’s dining scene. The restaurant’s irresistibly romantic setting in a wooden chalet sets the tone for an evening of traditional Savoyard cooking that hits the spot like nothing else after a day on the slopes. Choose from more than a dozen varieties of house-made foie gras (the bistro’s specialty), before tucking into a rich cassoulet, sautéed duck breast, or the best steak tartare around. The menus here change frequently, but the prix fixe lunch is always a steal for dining of this quality.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

