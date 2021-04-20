Le Bistrot du Praz
The haute dining experience is nothing new in Courchevel, but Bistrot du Praz brings authenticity and good value to the area’s dining scene. The restaurant’s irresistibly romantic setting in a wooden chalet sets the tone for an evening of traditional Savoyard cooking that hits the spot like nothing else after a day on the slopes. Choose from more than a dozen varieties of house-made foie gras (the bistro’s specialty), before tucking into a rich cassoulet, sautéed duck breast, or the best steak tartare around. The menus here change frequently, but the prix fixe lunch is always a steal for dining of this quality.