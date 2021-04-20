Le Bier Circus

Sample Belgian Beer without the Circus
If you want a Belgian Beer experience that doesn’t involve crowds of drunken stag-parties and tourists, head to the Bier Circus. Brussels
beer aficionados head here to find rare Belgian beers and traditional dishes like Stoofvlees (beef stewed in beer) and Vol-au-Vent (Creamy chicken in pastry). The service is friendly and knowledgeable and the beer is served properly, each in its own special glass. Sample Trappist beer, farmhouse ales, or the unique Belgian lambic beer, in addition the more common styles. Beer Circus is open until 11pm from Tuesday to Saturday and is well worth the short walk away from central Brussels for an authentic Belgian beer experience.