Le Benjamin

Søndre gate 6, 0550 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 35 79 44
Le Benjamin, Oslo Oslo Norway

More info

Sun, Tue - Fri 4pm - 11pm
Sat 3pm - 11pm

World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo:

"A few times a month, I go to this French bistro for comfort foods such as Norwegian-style beef tartare served with capers, onions, beet root, and egg yolk. The Crepe Suzette is a must for dessert."

Søndre Gate 6. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
By Ingrid K. Williams , AFAR Contributor

