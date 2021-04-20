Le Benjamin
Søndre gate 6, 0550 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 35 79 44
Sun, Tue - Fri 4pm - 11pm
Sat 3pm - 11pm
Le Benjamin, OsloWorld Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo:
"A few times a month, I go to this French bistro for comfort foods such as Norwegian-style beef tartare served with capers, onions, beet root, and egg yolk. The Crepe Suzette is a must for dessert."
Søndre Gate 6. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.