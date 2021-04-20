Le Bel Age Boutique
1607 W Lewis St, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
| +1 619-795-0723
Tue - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
Charming boutique full of bling in San DiegoFor almost 30 years, Le Bel Age has been the "to go" to boutique in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego. Filled from top to bottom with earrings, bracelets, charms, necklaces, hats, clothing and shoes. The owner, Valerie Lee, travels all over the world to bring delightful treasures into the wardrobes of San Diegans.
What I like about her shop is that there is a wide range of items from affordable to more expensive. Valerie is easy to talk to and loves what she does, so don't be shy about asking for help finding something.
When in San Diego and you are looking for a unique gift or need something to wear that you forgot to pack, Le Bel Age should be a definite stop for anyone who loves to shop. The boutique is located near the airport and her customers are known to fly into San Diego and take a cab immediately to her store to see what's new before going home!
She also owns a paperie and gift shop across the street named With Love.