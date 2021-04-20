Where are you going?
Le Bal Café

6 Impasse de la Défense, 75018 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 44 70 75 51
Coffee in the 18th at Le Bal Paris France

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 7pm
Wed, Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri 12pm - 7pm

Tucked in charming alleyway behind Place de Clichy in the 18th, le Bal Café is the product of former Rose Bakery and St. John's Bread and Wine Franco-British chefs and sits just next to Le Bal, an ultra-cool art space and gallery. Rest assured, this is not your typical museum café. Pancakes and fried eggs and bacon are on offer but so are dishes you'd be hard pressed to find elsewhere in Paris.

But the gourmet roasts were Le Bal's original claim to fame and continue to drive coffee fanatics from all corners of the city. Go early for a 'crème' and a pastry or toss back a double espresso after a savory meal.

By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

