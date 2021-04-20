Lazy Bear Lodge
313 Kelsey Blvd, Churchill, MB R0B 0E0, Canada
| +1 866-687-2327
Winding Down at the Lazy Bear LodgeChurchill, Canada, the polar bear capital of the world, is located on the edge of the Hudson Bay and is where the bears come to wait for the ice to form in order to begin their long winter ahead hunting for ring seals. When we arrived to Churchill, I immediately felt the remoteness of this place; with only 923 residents, Churchill is a town that relies on seasonal industries built around shipping and tourism. We crunched through the snow and arrived to the Lazy Bear Lodge, the only log cabin in Churchill. It felt like the combination of Christmas and coming home. With massive log beams, hand-built stone fireplaces, trees lit with twinkle lights and hanging bear rugs and moose antlers, the Lazy Bear Lodge is the definition of cozy. Owned and operated by Wally Daudrich and his family, the Lazy Bear is precisely the picturesque environment you would hope to land in, when coming to track the western Hudson Bay polar bear.
Ashley Castle traveled to Manitoba courtesy of Travel Manitoba and Tauck . Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Ashley’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/