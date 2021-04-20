Lazy Bear Lodge & Cafe
313 Kelsey Blvd, PO Box 880, Churchill, MB R0B 0E0, Canada
| +1 204-663-9377
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 9pm
A Hearty Meal at the Lazy Bear CafeAn extension of the Lazy Bear Lodge, the Lazy Bear Cafe boasts exquisite food and Churchill’s only coffee bar. With a vaulted log beam ceiling, glowing candlelight, handmade log chairs and tables, and a crackling fire in a stone fireplace that was built by the owner of the Lazy Bear Lodge himself, the Lazy Bear Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Local specialties, such as bison and arctic char, as well as food for all preferences (they have an incredible burger, chili, salads, etc.) comprise the menu, and painstaking effort is taken to have such fresh menu options, especially during the winter months when access to Churchill is made increasingly difficult due to harsh weather conditions. Open to both guests of the lodge as well as to anyone in Churchill, the Lazy Bear Cafe has become a dining staple in this Hudson Bay town.
Ashley Castle traveled to Manitoba courtesy of Travel Manitoba and Tauck . Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Ashley’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/