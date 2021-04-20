Layers Bakery Cafe 665 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052, USA

Organic Treats Both Savory and Sweet This Green Valley breakfast/lunch spot and bakery prides itself on being “organically focused.” Salad options range from the California, with avocado, bacon and almonds, to Berry Balsamic, with seasonal berries and goat cheese. The organic, pesticide-free greens are delicious, but it’s difficult to walk out with at least one treat. The beautiful bakery case beckons with yummy peanut butter cookies (some dipped in chocolate), cakes, and even a full gluten-free menu that includes cupcakes and scones.

