Lawrence 5201 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S4, Canada

More info Sun - Sat 12pm - 9pm

Lawrence This famous and beloved dinner spot emblematic of Mile End is so popular for brunch, you’ll have to leave your name at the door and go for a walk around the neighborhood until they call you for your turn. It’s worth the wait, though; their brunches are deliciously imaginative. The evolving menu is inflected with British influence, apparent in specials like the scones served with jam and clotted cream or the bubble and squeak (a typical British fry-up involving potatoes and cabbage). An unlikely favorite is the devilled kidneys serves on thick rye toast; a more predictable one is the homemade donuts, stuffed with chocolate, lemon curd or custard. Did we mention this isn’t diet food? Don’t’ forget to stop by their eponymous butcher shop next door to pick up some treats for later.



Photo: Laure Juil