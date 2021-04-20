Where are you going?
Lawrence

5201 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S4, Canada
Website
| +1 514-503-1070
Sun - Sat 12pm - 9pm

Lawrence

This famous and beloved dinner spot emblematic of Mile End is so popular for brunch, you’ll have to leave your name at the door and go for a walk around the neighborhood until they call you for your turn. It’s worth the wait, though; their brunches are deliciously imaginative. The evolving menu is inflected with British influence, apparent in specials like the scones served with jam and clotted cream or the bubble and squeak (a typical British fry-up involving potatoes and cabbage). An unlikely favorite is the devilled kidneys serves on thick rye toast; a more predictable one is the homemade donuts, stuffed with chocolate, lemon curd or custard. Did we mention this isn’t diet food? Don’t’ forget to stop by their eponymous butcher shop next door to pick up some treats for later.

Photo: Laure Juil
By Isa Tousignant , AFAR Local Expert

Mayssam Samaha
almost 7 years ago

English Breakfast at Lawrence

It is no secret anymore that brunch at Lawrence Restaurant in Montreal is one of the best in the city. The food is always impeccable, and despite the long line on weekends, it is definitely worth it.
Gloria
almost 6 years ago

Fresh and local Montreal eatery

This local spot in the cool, bohemian Mile End neighborhood is delicious and simple, but be prepared to wait in line for its always packed brunch!

