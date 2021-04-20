LaWo Oslo
Karl Johans gate 26, 0162 Oslo, Norway
| +47 458 66 558
Photo courtesy of LaWo
More info
Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Sat 11am - 3am
From Day to Night at LaWo OsloLaWo offers a varied lunch/ brunch menu that varies throughout the seasons, featuring classic pub grub and chocolate fondants galore.
After the kitchen closes, the music is turned on and the whole place changes into a proper nightclub.
In April 2013 LaWo opened their own outdoor spot just shy of the National Theatre, serving light lunches and excellent drinks (only open during summer, for obvious reasons).