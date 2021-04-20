Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

LaWo Oslo

Karl Johans gate 26, 0162 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 458 66 558
From Day to Night at LaWo Oslo Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Sat 11am - 3am

From Day to Night at LaWo Oslo

LaWo offers a varied lunch/ brunch menu that varies throughout the seasons, featuring classic pub grub and chocolate fondants galore.

After the kitchen closes, the music is turned on and the whole place changes into a proper nightclub.

In April 2013 LaWo opened their own outdoor spot just shy of the National Theatre, serving light lunches and excellent drinks (only open during summer, for obvious reasons).



By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points