Lavazza Coffee Shop Antwerpen

Grand Bazar Shopping Center, Beddenstraat 2, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
+32 3 485 82 15
Having a cuppa joe in Brussels

Every time I sit down anywhere on a trip for a cup of coffee is always considererd a "highlight" by me. One of the best things to do is to stop, breathe and have a "cuppa joe" when out and about.

On one of those stops, I found this tiny cafe and sat outside and asked for a coffee. What I didn't expect was a Lavazza, which is a good Italian one. Still, better to have something familar than something that doesn't taste very nice.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

