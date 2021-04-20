Lavazza Coffee Shop Antwerpen Grand Bazar Shopping Center, Beddenstraat 2, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Having a cuppa joe in Brussels Every time I sit down anywhere on a trip for a cup of coffee is always considererd a "highlight" by me. One of the best things to do is to stop, breathe and have a "cuppa joe" when out and about.



On one of those stops, I found this tiny cafe and sat outside and asked for a coffee. What I didn't expect was a Lavazza, which is a good Italian one. Still, better to have something familar than something that doesn't taste very nice.