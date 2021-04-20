Where are you going?
L'Avant-Seine

88 Rue Saint-Denis, 92700 Colombes, France
+33 1 56 05 00 76
cellist along the Seine Colombes France

Mon - Fri 12pm - 6pm

Just before I left the States to go live in Paris for a year, I met a young woman who played the cello. I had no idea at the time that I would return from France to marry her. We ended up writing each other...frequently. I would walk along the Seine (oh, hopeless cliché of romantic thoughts on those banks!) and wonder about her. Spring was the worst--countless couples on the bridges, me alone. Two years later I would return to Paris, my wife's hand in mine, and we would listen to a cellist practicing under a bridge, along the Seine...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

