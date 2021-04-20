L'Avant-Seine

cellist along the Seine
Just before I left the States to go live in Paris
for a year, I met a young woman who played the cello. I had no idea at the time that I would return from France to marry her. We ended up writing each other...frequently. I would walk along the Seine (oh, hopeless cliché of romantic thoughts on those banks!) and wonder about her. Spring was the worst--countless couples on the bridges, me alone. Two years later I would return to Paris, my wife's hand in mine, and we would listen to a cellist practicing under a bridge, along the Seine...