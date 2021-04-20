Lauritz Ruus Bar
1 Nedre Slottsgate
Photo courtesy of Annette Larsen
Dungeon Dining at the Old City HallLauritz Ruus was city manager in Oslo and was responsible for the construction of the first City Hall, which was finished in 1641. The building also housed theatre preformances, parties – even church services and convicts!
By 1865 the building had changed hands and was opened as a restaurant, and though many entrepreneurs have come and gone since then, the restaurants housed in the old City Hall remains.
The Lauritz Ruus Bar’s set three-course menu changes every week, though it has heavy focus on Norwegian produce such as fish and venison. They also offer daily specials, as well as soups and salads with a twist.
Lunch is served daily from 11.30am to 4pm, and dinner from 5pm to 10pm.