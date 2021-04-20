Broadway Underground
In Manhattan, theres nothing like a night out at the theater. Steps from the Great White Way is the underground Laurie Beechman Theatre, located within the West Bank Cafe. A quintessential fixture in the New York theatre scene, the cabaret space plays host to many intimate acts not found in your Mary Poppins Playbill. Whether you enjoy a pre-curtain bite of classic American fare at the WBC, or a nightcap amongst the plugged in Hells Kitchen crowd downstairs, this theater will deliver a Broadway experience different from the stale, neon Times Square you'll run into just outside. With weekly shows and recurring favorites like Distorted Diznee—a cheeky drag revue tribute to Disney's fiercest villains—it's hard to be bored here.