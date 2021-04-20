Laurent Gerbaud Chocolaterie
Rue Ravenstein 12, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
More info
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 7:30pm
Lovely SnackAfter walking around Brussels all day we stopped at Laurent Gerbaud Chocolaterie for a little sweet pick-me-up. The new things on the menu were the sorbets, so of course I wanted to try them.
I chose the mango cilantro (coriander) one and I was extremely impressed. Usually I find sorbets pretty icy and tasteless. With this one there was an abundance of flavor, very creamy rich mango flavor with a cilantro after taste. Absolutely fabulous. I have a big desire for trying the rest of them.
I paired it with a glass of white wine and plums covered in rich dark chocolate.
A great place that deserves a visit.