Laurent Gerbaud Chocolaterie

Rue Ravenstein 12, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Lovely Snack Brussels Belgium

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 7:30pm

After walking around Brussels all day we stopped at Laurent Gerbaud Chocolaterie for a little sweet pick-me-up. The new things on the menu were the sorbets, so of course I wanted to try them.

I chose the mango cilantro (coriander) one and I was extremely impressed. Usually I find sorbets pretty icy and tasteless. With this one there was an abundance of flavor, very creamy rich mango flavor with a cilantro after taste. Absolutely fabulous. I have a big desire for trying the rest of them.

I paired it with a glass of white wine and plums covered in rich dark chocolate.

A great place that deserves a visit.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

