Laughing Planet Cafe
909 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
| +1 503-445-1319
Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm
Great Eats, No JokeThe Laughing Planet is one of those quintessential PDX drop-ins if you want to make your visit to rainsville relevant. The LP is the creation of Dick Satnick, current culinary visionary at Dick's Kitchen. He grew the biz into seven outlets in the metro area and then moved on to do his own thing. Dick understands fresh and unprocessed when it comes to food preparation. The offerings have remained true to his vision and hold on to his inventive nature with new offerings as the seasons and local crops change.
The Paleo push is evident on the menu along with plenty of vegetarian fare. The configurations are basically salads, bowls, and wraps. All easy to travel with if you're on the go. I like the Thai bowl with its peanut-y goodness, and it now wears the Clean Plate Initiative seal of emptiness. The burritos are a meal and a half and come in a variety of fillings. Very casual atmosphere with most locations on the cozy side. Staff are uber PDX hip and keep pace with the influx of diners no matter what. The whole LP experience is a low-impact, solid value, highly sustainable stab at the food business. And the notion you can get fresh food fast keeps folks coming back.