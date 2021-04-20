Laugharne Castle King St, Laugharne, Carmarthen SA33 4FA, UK

Laugharne Castle I am not sure how many sunny days Wales gets but we sure got a few while visiting this past week. It was a cold but beautiful day for walking about. And what better thing than walking by a castle?



Laugharne was probably founded in the early 12th Century as an earth and timber fortification but was later adapted to provide stylish living accommodation.

It's not far from the Dylan Thomas Boathouse so it makes for a great day trip. It was closed this time of year but walking around it was really nice. No tourists around, just locals walking their dogs.

We really enjoyed it.



