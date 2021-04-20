Laugavegur
Laugavegur
Bar-Hopping in ReykjavikReykjavik is well known for its fishing-village atmosphere, cutting-edge art, fashion and design scenes—and also its excellent nightlife.
Though generally quite quiet through the week, the city comes alive on the weekend as locals and visitors trawl through the dozens of bars and clubs that are crammed into the central '101 Reykjavik' area.
Highlights include Kaffi Barrin, Prikid, Dolly, Dillon, Kex Hostel and Boston...and there are some cool microbrew bars here too, like Islenski Barinn, which sells more than 30 beers from micro-breweries across Iceland, and the popular Microbar...Skol!