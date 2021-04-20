L'Auditori
Carrer de Lepant, 150, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 47 93 00
Embrace all things musical at L'Auditori & Museu de la MúsicaSpend an hour on the guided tour (at 3:30 or 4pm, Tuesday-Sunday) oogling guitars from the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Highlights include the personal collection of Barcelona native Miquel Llobet, a 19th century composer and guitarist credited with bringing the guitar to international renown. The tour also includes a short classical guitar concert.
Not into guided tours, even with a bonus concert? Visit on your own. The museum is open from 10am-6pm Tuesday-Saturday, and 10am-8pm Sundays.
Serious music-lovers should come back and enjoy the building's superb acoustics at a concert. It's a decidedly non-touristy venue to see live flamenco and rumba catalana.