L’Auberge des Glazicks
The bounty of the Breton countryside and coast is transformed into sophisticated cuisine at this two-Michelin-starred restaurant, housed in a Relais & Châteaux hotel of the same name. Here, the elegant dining room harmonizes with the landscape, featuring soft colors, driftwood sculptures, and large bay windows with views of the sea. In this serene setting, renowned chef Olivier Bellin serves dishes that represent the surrounding region, using ingredients like lobster, pork, and local buckwheat together on one plate. With several options from the Vendée, the 700-bottle-strong wine cellar helps to further the provincial theme, giving diners a true taste of Brittany’s terroir.