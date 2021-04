Latvijas Mākslas akadēmija Kalpaka bulvāris 13, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia

Latvian Academy of Arts You wouldn't know it at-a-glance, but this Neo-Gothic style national monument is a former military building and now Riga's Academy of Arts. We happened to walk in and without a word some nice woman lead us up the stairs. Happy to escape the cold, we spent the next hour exploring the class rooms full of student's art which was surprisingly lovely.