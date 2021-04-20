Latter
Holmens gate 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
| +47 23 11 88 00
Photo courtesy of GAD/Wikimedia Commons
Tue, Wed 5pm - 9pm
Thur - Sat 5pm - 11pm
Something Funny Going On?Latter is Oslo’s main comedy stage, and is centrally located on Aker Brygge. There are several stages, as well as a restaurant and bar.
Several famous stand-up comedians have made names for themselves here, and comedians of all genres and fame have preformed here over the years. Game for a laugh? Go to Latter. There’s bound to be something funny on show!