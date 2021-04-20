Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Latter

Holmens gate 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 23 11 88 00
Something Funny Going On? Oslo Norway

More info

Tue, Wed 5pm - 9pm
Thur - Sat 5pm - 11pm

Something Funny Going On?

Latter is Oslo’s main comedy stage, and is centrally located on Aker Brygge. There are several stages, as well as a restaurant and bar.

Several famous stand-up comedians have made names for themselves here, and comedians of all genres and fame have preformed here over the years. Game for a laugh? Go to Latter. There’s bound to be something funny on show!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points