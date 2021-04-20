Latin America

Where are you going?
Unity of elements

I didn't expect after spending the day hiking around Machu Picchu to experience another moment of breathtaking beauty. The town of Aquas Calientes exists among a raging river that demands your attention. While waiting for the train I looked over a wall and witnessed the unity of water, earth, and people. Amazing.
By Amber Hockeborne

Intrepid Travel
almost 7 years ago

Road to Rio

Get an invigorating taste of South America’s south on a trip that takes you from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro. Let the sounds of samba, jazz and reggae wash over you and get swept up in the infectious energy of the locals. Stroll white-sand beaches in Rio, rummage through antique fairs in Buenos Aires and sample delicious culinary specialties wherever you go. In between these two vibrant cities, become immersed in spectacular wilderness - from the sprawling wetlands of Ibera to the astonishing Iguazu Falls, there’s a trove of natural beauty waiting for you.
Katy Bryce
almost 7 years ago

Solitude in Baja

It doesn't take much to get away in Baja California, Mexico. We camped at this spot and didn't see another human for four days. The fishing and surfing were top notch.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Sunset, Rancho Santana, Nicaragua

Surf until it's dark. The Pacific coast of Nicaragua is peaceful, undeveloped and has great surf breaks. Fly to Managua and drive west on the PanAm highway. Turn off onto corduroy dirt roads for an hour and arrive in paradise.

