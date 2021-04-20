Latin America

Road to Rio

Get an invigorating taste of South America’s south on a trip that takes you from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro. Let the sounds of samba, jazz and reggae wash over you and get swept up in the infectious energy of the locals. Stroll white-sand beaches in Rio, rummage through antique fairs in Buenos Aires and sample delicious culinary specialties wherever you go. In between these two vibrant cities, become immersed in spectacular wilderness - from the sprawling wetlands of Ibera to the astonishing Iguazu Falls, there’s a trove of natural beauty waiting for you.