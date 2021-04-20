L’Atelier d’Edmond
Don’t be fooled by the rustic atmosphere—L’Atelier d’Edmond is one of the finest restaurants in Val d’Isère, boasting two coveted Michelin stars. Dressed in white linen and candlelight, the stone-and-wood chalet transforms each night into a cozy, romantic hideaway. The real magic happens on the plate, however, with dishes so artfully presented you’ll want pictures of every course. Chef Benoît Vidal sources local ingredients like catfish from the Alpine lakes, saffron from the Maurienne Valley, and pine sprigs from the surrounding forests, using them in exquisite plates such as crayfish with candied lemon, and juniper-flavored roasted beef with sweet onions. For something slightly more casual, go at lunchtime when the restaurant operates as Bistrot Gourmande. The scene is slightly less glamorous, but the food is still divine.