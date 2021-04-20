Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

L’Atelier d’Edmond

Rue du Fornet, 73150 Val-d'Isère, France
Website
| +33 4 79 00 00 82
L’Atelier d’Edmond France
L’Atelier d’Edmond France
L’Atelier d’Edmond France
L’Atelier d’Edmond France

More info

Tue - Sun 12pm - 2pm, 7pm - 9pm

L’Atelier d’Edmond

Don’t be fooled by the rustic atmosphere—L’Atelier d’Edmond is one of the finest restaurants in Val d’Isère, boasting two coveted Michelin stars. Dressed in white linen and candlelight, the stone-and-wood chalet transforms each night into a cozy, romantic hideaway. The real magic happens on the plate, however, with dishes so artfully presented you’ll want pictures of every course. Chef Benoît Vidal sources local ingredients like catfish from the Alpine lakes, saffron from the Maurienne Valley, and pine sprigs from the surrounding forests, using them in exquisite plates such as crayfish with candied lemon, and juniper-flavored roasted beef with sweet onions. For something slightly more casual, go at lunchtime when the restaurant operates as Bistrot Gourmande. The scene is slightly less glamorous, but the food is still divine.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points