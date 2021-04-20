L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon
Shop 401, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2166 9000
Sun - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 6:30pm - 10:30pm
Plush French DiningAwarded three Michelin stars consecutively since 2012, the concept of this French restaurant is based on the chef's Tokyo eatery of the same name. If you'd like to see the magic of the chefs happen before you, sit on a plush velvet seat in the L'Atelier section of the restaurant, facing the open kitchen. You can also enjoy the gourmet French menu while seated in Le Jardin, which has a view of the rooftop garden.
For a special occasion, splurge on the 10-course Discovery Menu for signature classics like free-range quail and foie gras, with a pairing from the impressive wine list.
Don't worry if you don't have time for a proper meal. The Salon de Thé de Joel Robuchon is located just downstairs, where you can pick up a sandwich or croissant and classic French pastries for the road.