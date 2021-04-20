Where are you going?
L'atelier de la Cuisine des Fleurs

Siège, 16 Boulevard du Val Claret, 06600 Antibes, France
Website
| +33 4 92 95 13 32
Cooking with Flowers

In Antibes, much of the local economy depends on flowers. From the pervasive mimosas that perfume the air every January to the delicate violets growing wild on the forest floor, a variety of blooms are harvested throughout the year for both their aroma and taste. Chef Yves Terrillon first discovered the potential of flowers in cuisine when he moved to the region in 2002 and now offers floral cooking classes to the public at his atelier in Antibes. A favorite of companies like Dior and G.H. Mumm Champagne, the variously themed sessions go beyond fragrance to capture flavor and are even available in English.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

L’Atelier da la Cuisine des Fleurs, Tourrettes-sur-Loup

Learn how to make jasmine-stuffed duck (pictured) in one of chef Yves Terrillon’s group or individual cooking classes. —Edward Readicker-Henderson

