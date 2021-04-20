Lastarria Boutique Hotel
Coronel Santiago Bueras 188, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
| +56 2 2840 3700
Photo courtesy of Lastarria Boutique Hotel
Lastarria Boutique HotelA simple and stylish hotel in a converted 1920s townhouse, Lastarria Boutique Hotel opened in 2011 on a sleepy corner of its namesake Santiago neighborhood. The 14 bedrooms have an old-school feel with classic furniture and creaky parquet floors. Here you can get away from the city's hustle and bustle but still be within easy walking distance of the bars, restaurants, and galleries of Lastarria.
The leafy internal courtyard with a small swimming pool has a “secret garden” feel and offers a nice dose of privacy in the city. A small terrace at one end is serviced by the Deli Lounge Restaurant and makes a fine spot for breakfast or afternoon tea. The 14 rooms were decorated with colonial times in mind, and the hotel as a whole reminds one of days gone by with its old floorboards, sash-covered windows, and dark wooden furniture. A perk for families: Lastarria Boutique Hotel offers childcare services.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Lastarria Hotel, Santiago, Chile
The family-owned Lastarria Hotel occupies a restored 1920s French colonial home in the lively Lastarria district. Request a room with a balcony so you can people-watch into the evening before sampling cold cuts on the restaurant’s candlelit patio. From $330. Coronel Santiago Bueras 188, Barrio Lastarria, 56/(0) 2-840-3700, lastarriahotel.com