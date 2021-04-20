Lasseters Camel Cup
Alice Springs NT 0870, Australia
Saddle Up the DromedaryWatching camels gallop (if gallop is indeed what camels do) around the dusty Outback track at the Lasseters Camel Cup is a sight unlike anything you've ever seen. Each of the 5,000 guests in attendance carries on like they're in on some great Northern Territory secret – and in a way, they are. There's an air of the extraordinary that surrounds the Camel Cup, and the whole of the Northern Territory, one that needs to be taken breath by breath.
The Camel Cup, held annually in Alice Springs, serves as a fantastic introduction to the Outback and adventures in the Northern Territory, and may be one of the most interactive festivals in Australia – attendees can participate in rickshaw races, dress to impress during the Mr. and Ms. Camel Cup pageants, and more. Not a bad way to kick off an Aussie adventure.
Flash Parker traveled to Australia’s Northern Territory courtesy of Tourism Northern Territory and Goway Travel. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Flash’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/