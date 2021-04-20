Where are you going?
Las Ramblas

Rambla de Francesc Macià, 1, 08226 Terrassa, Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 937 35 66 28
Mon - Fri 9am - 9pm

Market on Las Ramblas

This market is alive with color and character. You can buy just about anything here from a local merchant: meat, fruit, nuts, eggs, oil, pasta etc. There are spots to stop and sit for a bite or a coffee. This was the best part of Las Ramblas for me!
By Heather Shoopman

CL Burnett
almost 7 years ago

Boqueria Market in Barcelona, Spain

This market was beautiful. We toured it on Saturday morning and sampled fruits, cheeses and fresh made juices. The meat, seafood, fruits, cheeses and other delicacies were so inviting. My only regret is that we didn't spend more time there. We planned to go again on Sunday until we found out they aren't open on Sundays.

