Las Ramblas
Rambla de Francesc Macià, 1, 08226 Terrassa, Barcelona, Spain
| +34 937 35 66 28
Mon - Fri 9am - 9pm
Market on Las RamblasThis market is alive with color and character. You can buy just about anything here from a local merchant: meat, fruit, nuts, eggs, oil, pasta etc. There are spots to stop and sit for a bite or a coffee. This was the best part of Las Ramblas for me!
almost 7 years ago
Boqueria Market in Barcelona, Spain
This market was beautiful. We toured it on Saturday morning and sampled fruits, cheeses and fresh made juices. The meat, seafood, fruits, cheeses and other delicacies were so inviting. My only regret is that we didn't spend more time there. We planned to go again on Sunday until we found out they aren't open on Sundays.