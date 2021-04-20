Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Las Médulas

24442 Las Médulas, León, Spain
Website
Wonder at the remains of a Roman gold mine in Northern Spain Las Médulas Spain

Wonder at the remains of a Roman gold mine in Northern Spain

While this spectacular and strange landscape seems natural, it's anything but. The undulating green and red clay scenery is the direct result of Roman-era gold mining using a technique called ruina montium (collapsing mountains) wherein massive amounts of water moved via aqueducts were pushed through hollow spaces in the mountains--eventually turning them into rubble.


You're best off reaching this particular attraction by car or bike. Another option is taking the train to Ponferrada and a taxi to the monument (30 minutes). Nearby Airports include León, A Coruña and Vigo (León is closest).
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points