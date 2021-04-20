Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Las Casitas del Colca

Fundo La Curiña s/n, 04140, Peru
Website
| +51 943 892 845
Working Ranches: Las Casitas del Colca, Arequipa, Peru Yanque Peru

More info

Working Ranches: Las Casitas del Colca, Arequipa, Peru

Situated inside one of the world’s deepest canyons, this Orient-Express property offers horseback riding on Peruvian Paso steeds, fly-fishing, and trips to see rare Andean condors. Feed baby alpacas at the resort’s farm or take a walk along the Colca River to the Chacapi thermal springs. Despite all the outdoor activities, it’s tempting to stay indoors when your own little casa has an open fireplace, heated floors, and a private terrace with a warm plunge pool.

Las Casitas del Colca, Parque Curiña, Arequipa, Peru. 51/1-610-8300, lascasitasdelcolca.com. This appeared in the January/February 2011 issue. See more working ranches. 
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30