Las Casitas del Colca
Fundo La Curiña s/n, 04140, Peru
| +51 943 892 845
Photo courtesy of Las Casitas del Colca
Working Ranches: Las Casitas del Colca, Arequipa, PeruSituated inside one of the world’s deepest canyons, this Orient-Express property offers horseback riding on Peruvian Paso steeds, fly-fishing, and trips to see rare Andean condors. Feed baby alpacas at the resort’s farm or take a walk along the Colca River to the Chacapi thermal springs. Despite all the outdoor activities, it’s tempting to stay indoors when your own little casa has an open fireplace, heated floors, and a private terrace with a warm plunge pool.
Las Casitas del Colca, Parque Curiña, Arequipa, Peru. 51/1-610-8300, lascasitasdelcolca.com. This appeared in the January/February 2011 issue. See more working ranches.