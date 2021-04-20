Larmont Sydney 14 Kings Cross Rd, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia

Larmont Sydney Formerly the Diamant. This hotel has changed management.

Just a block east of the iconic Coca-Cola billboard that stands at the entrance to Kings Cross is the Larmont. This 76-room property—sandwiched between Potts Point and Darlinghurst—is surrounded by top-notch restaurants, funky bars, and notorious nightclubs. No surprise that it attracts an edgy crowd of mostly twenty- and thirtysomethings looking for a central crash pad after a night on the town. But the Diamant is a far cry from the hostels of “the Cross,” and it does welcome a number of business and corporate travelers looking for an alternative stay outside the financial district. The décor is moody, with velvety green headboards, dark mauve curtains, and black leather furniture. A black-and-white fleur-de-lis print in each room complements the monochrome images of the local area shot by Australian photographer Michael Collins. All accommodations are equipped with free Wi-Fi, iPod docking stations, and iPads loaded with maps, restaurant tips, and newspapers.