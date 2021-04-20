Larimer Square
1430 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
| +1 303-685-8120
Photo by age fotostock
More info
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm
Larimer SquareIt's been said that Larimer Square is where Denver started—it's definitely at the center of Denver's modern life, too. The area's Victorian buildings contain shops, boutiques, and some of Denver's most interesting restaurants. The lively quarter hosts several gatherings and events, like June's popular Chalk Art Festival, that bring crowds downtown. In the evenings (especially during the holidays), the square's canopy of string lights adds a festive air. Extend your visit here with a foray into the surrounding Lower Downtown (LoDo) district, where even more shops and galleries and cafés can keep you busy exploring.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
What? Denver Has More than Mountains and Rocks?
One of the best ways, I’ve found, to become intimate with a new place is to attend a festival. Any festival. Food festivals, naturally, rank Number One on my list of the most desirable festivals to seek, but art, I’d have to say, ranks a close second. That's why, while visiting the Mile High City earlier this year, I decided to check out the 2012 Denver Chalk Art Festival in its artsy Larimer Square. Now. I’m not really much of a crowd person. Strangers’ sweat-slick skin, a multitude of body odors, and the potential for mob mentality generally encourages me to steer clear of such gatherings. But, like I said, festivals allow for anonymous intimacy with a place in the shortest amount of time. What better way to become acquainted with a city’s most talented vendors and artists, its most colorful citizens and visitors, and its most prideful area of town (which is usually where festivals are held)? It’s the chance to catch them all in one place while sinking into the anonymity of other camera-wielding people watchers—and not necessarily just tourists. What did I find? While it’s true that Colorado is mostly known for its natural, earthly wonders, I discovered that the man-made stuff—even beneath foreboding shadows cast by looming, thunderous skies—can be equally inspiring.