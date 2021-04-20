Larimer Square 1430 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202, USA

Sun 11am - 7pm Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Larimer Square It's been said that Larimer Square is where Denver started—it's definitely at the center of Denver's modern life, too. The area's Victorian buildings contain shops, boutiques, and some of Denver's most interesting restaurants. The lively quarter hosts several gatherings and events, like June's popular Chalk Art Festival, that bring crowds downtown. In the evenings (especially during the holidays), the square's canopy of string lights adds a festive air. Extend your visit here with a foray into the surrounding Lower Downtown (LoDo) district, where even more shops and galleries and cafés can keep you busy exploring.