One of the best ways, I’ve found, to become intimate with a new place is to attend a festival. Any festival. Food festivals, naturally, rank Number One on my list of the most desirable festivals to seek, but art, I’d have to say, ranks a close second. That's why, while visiting the Mile High City earlier this year, I decided to check out the 2012 Denver Chalk Art Festival in its artsy Larimer Square. Now. I’m not really much of a crowd person. Strangers’ sweat-slick skin, a multitude of body odors, and the potential for mob mentality generally encourages me to steer clear of such gatherings. But, like I said, festivals allow for anonymous intimacy with a place in the shortest amount of time. What better way to become acquainted with a city’s most talented vendors and artists, its most colorful citizens and visitors, and its most prideful area of town (which is usually where festivals are held)? It’s the chance to catch them all in one place while sinking into the anonymity of other camera-wielding people watchers—and not necessarily just tourists. What did I find? While it’s true that Colorado is mostly known for its natural, earthly wonders, I discovered that the man-made stuff—even beneath foreboding shadows cast by looming, thunderous skies—can be equally inspiring.