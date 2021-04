Handmade ceramics and printed fabrics

Half boutique, half workshop, the women who run L'aria del mare are truly artists themselves. Working to keep the handmade traditions of woodblock fabric stamping and hand-thrown ceramics alive, they sell gorgeous examples of both arts. Of special note are the small creche figurines made from the left-over clay - a traditional craft that has been created in the rural areas surrounding Genoa for nearly 1000 years. Come to shop, or to take one of their hands-on art workshops (for adults and children alike).