L’Apogée Courchevel

The Ultimate Kid's Club

I remember hating vacations as a teenager. I was too old to be amused by cartoons and kiddie games and too old to legally enjoy the bar or nightlife. The people behind L’Apogée in Courchevel, France must have had a similar experience. They’ve created the ultimate teen hangout called Free Style 1850 at the hotel. The funky design was inspired by a pinball machine and makes you feel as if you’re in an-old school Nintendo game. Rather than deck the room out with PlayStation and other computer games, L’Apogée has come up with smart forms of entertainment. There are the requisite ping pong and foosball tables. But then there also cool workshops that let’s kids channel their inner-science geek and make chewing gum, create snow, or even build a super bouncy ball. To feel more like adults, teens get their own currency that they can use to buy mocktails at the bar. The highlight though is the media room. During the day teens can borrow a GoPro to film their turns on the mountain. Later they can download their footage at Free Style 1850 and the staff will help them cut the scenes into a movie that they can take home as a souvenir. Hopefully this teen club comes with a bouncer, because it won’t be long before adults are trying to sneak in on some of the action.