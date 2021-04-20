Laobanzhang Zhusigang 2nd Rd, DongShanKou, Yuexiu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

Stuff Yourself with Dumplings Made with Naturally Raised Pork Laobanzhang is an old Chinese restaurant opened by a veteran, and the waitstaff are usually attired in camouflage pants. Military themes aside, the signature dish is Guan Tang Bao Zi (Steamed Bun with Hot Gravy) and Chinese millet congee (a popular porridge-like dish). There are vegetarian dumplings as well as pork and beef ones, but the most popular ones are those made with Yihao-branded pork, which focuses on "clean" animal production (non-chemical, vegetarian feed, etc.) methods. Can't figure out which one it is? It's the one that costs 2X the other dumplings—but it's by far the restaurant's best selling item.



Except for the dumplings, other dishes are mostly cold dishes served in a buffet-style. Grab a plate and help yourself. Cow stomach is one of their specialties, if you are in an adventurous mood.



Address: 81 Nonglinxia Road