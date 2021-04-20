Where are you going?
老石饺子馆 Mr. Shi Dumplings

Xicheng District, Beijing, China
Website
Chinese Pau Pau Beijing China

Chinese Pau Pau

This adorable old woman reminded me of my grandmother despite the fact that they look nothing alike. I saw her outside Mr. Shi's Dumplings (74 Bao Cao Hutong) which was written up by Time Out Beijing and consequently was filled with white tourists like myself. It's a cute place with free wifi and they make the little doughy parcels to order but I preferred the fare at Xian Lao Man (252 Andingmen Nei Dajie Street) which the New York Times described rightly as "home to the city's best dumplings".
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

