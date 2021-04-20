老石饺子馆 Mr. Shi Dumplings

Chinese Pau Pau
This adorable old woman reminded me of my grandmother despite the fact that they look nothing alike. I saw her outside Mr. Shi's Dumplings (74 Bao Cao Hutong) which was written up by Time Out Beijing
and consequently was filled with white tourists like myself. It's a cute place with free wifi and they make the little doughy parcels to order but I preferred the fare at Xian Lao Man (252 Andingmen Nei Dajie Street) which the New York Times described rightly as "home to the city's best dumplings".