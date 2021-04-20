Lao Cai
Lao Cai, Vietnam
almost 7 years ago
Bac Ha Market
As a lover of markets, this one was one of the most sensory fulfilling experiences. Visiting this location on a Sunday surrounded us with Hmong locals dressed in traditional intricate clothing, buying ingredients for meals (including a wide variety of live animals), florescent yarn for their weavings, and even toiletries. There were also many groups of locals sitting around drinking, eating large freshly prepared meals, and chatting both quietly and boisterously. I usually prefer photos of intimate moments that represent the spirit of the place, however this picture of the full market captures the Bac Ha Market perfectly: the fogged, terraced hills of Sa Pa watching over the hustle of the vibrant market below.