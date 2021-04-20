Lao Cai Lao Cai, Vietnam

Bac Ha Market in Lao Cai As a lover of markets, this one was one of the most sensory fulfilling experiences. Visiting this location on a Sunday surrounded us with locals dressed in traditional intricate clothing, buying ingredients for meals (including a wide variety of live animals), florescent yarn for their weavings, and even toiletries. There were also many groups of locals sitting around drinking, eating large freshly prepared meals, and chatting both quietly and boisterously. This woman was selling chili peppers and through gestures, I poorly tried to communicate what spicy peppers would do to my western tongue. Only later did I realize that she was unable to see most of my silly maneuvering. My local guide had to translate as he bought some peppers and she allowed me to snap a photo.