Not Your Average Pool Bar
Lantern, the rooftop bar at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, is situated next to the hotel's 25 meter infinity pool but that's where the similarities to any other pool bar I've been to end. This is a glamorous—but still comfortable—space where cocktails aren't cheap but you're also paying for the ambiance and the gorgeous views over Marina Bay. In the afternoon you'll have the place to yourself but on Thursday through Saturday nights you'll be rubbing elbows with well-dressed city folk and out of towners eager for that perfect photo of the Marina Bay Sands light show across the water.