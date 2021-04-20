Where are you going?
80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
+65 6597 5299
Not Your Average Pool Bar Singapore Singapore

Sun - Thur 8am - 1am
Fri, Sat 8am - 2am

Not Your Average Pool Bar

Lantern, the rooftop bar at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, is situated next to the hotel's 25 meter infinity pool but that's where the similarities to any other pool bar I've been to end. This is a glamorous—but still comfortable—space where cocktails aren't cheap but you're also paying for the ambiance and the gorgeous views over Marina Bay. In the afternoon you'll have the place to yourself but on Thursday through Saturday nights you'll be rubbing elbows with well-dressed city folk and out of towners eager for that perfect photo of the Marina Bay Sands light show across the water.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
