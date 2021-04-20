Långholmen Hotell
Långholmsmuren 20, 117 33 Stockholm, Sweden
| +46 8 720 85 00
Photo courtesy of Långholmen Hotel
Bunk Behind BarsLinked by a bridge to Södermalm, Långholmen used to house some of Sweden’s most notorious criminals. The island’s 19th-century prison was converted into the Långholmen Hotel in 1989. Visit the museum to learn about such former residents as journalist and novelist Jan Guillou, convicted of espionage in the 1970s. And sit under apple trees in the garden to dine on salmon tartare with whitefish roe.
From $206, Långholmsmuren 20, 46/(0) 8-720-85-00.
This story originally appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.