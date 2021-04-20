Lane Crawford Pacific Place
Hong Kong, Admiralty, Shop 126, 88 Queensway,
+852 2118 3652
Luxe ShoppingHerein lies the expert of all things chic. Lane Crawford is the city's fashion and lifestyle expert, bringing in the best in designer clothing, housewares, beauty items and accessories from the top brands in the world. Pacific Place also houses the Lane Crawford Home and Lifestyle flagship store.
Gracing Hong Kong with its stylish presence since 1850, Lane Crawford not only aims to provide shoppers with what they want now, but also anticipate what they will want later. This trend prediction is their specialty, making them Hong Kong's leading style-setters.
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the options, though, there's the personal stylist service to help.
This is the place to pick up that "it" bag of the season, all the while happily strolling along in your stilettos.